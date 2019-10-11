news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Winneba-Junction, (C/R), Oct. 11, GNA- Mr Samuel Bonney, Gomoa District Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) chairman sounded a word of caution to teachers who use platforms on Social Media to discuss partisan politics, to stop or face the wrath of the executives.

According to him, the platforms were created to discuss pertinent matters affecting the welfare of teachers, stating emphatically that”if you are a political animal, create your own platform, do not use teachers’ page to cause mayhem”

Mr. Bonney gave the warning at the celebration of this year's World Teachers Day of the Gomoa district branch of GNAT, where he praised teachers in Gomoa West, Central and East for their hard work and resilient that improved the quality of education in the area.

It was under the theme” Young Teacher: The future of professionals”.

On the new curriculum, Mr. Bonney urged teachers to ignore propaganda and stay focused on what they were taught during training to work to enhance quality of teaching and learning.

He said the aims and objectives of introduction of new Curriculum by the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service (GES) was to ensure teachers demonstrated their utmost skills and professionalism to enable the pupils and students to develop their God-given talents.

National President of GNAT, Madam Philipa Larson in a speech read on her behalf by Ms. Gifty Mensah, Central Regional Educational Representative of GNAT said, teachers needed to be abreast with current issues on the teaching profession for them to be effective on the field.

She said this year’s national celebration of the Day was held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi where prizes were given to deserving teachers who excelled.

Madam Larson said 50 selected needy pupils and students in the Ashanti region were given packages by GNAT, including; school bags, uniforms, shoes, pens, pencils, and others to assist in their education.

She said GNAT was also constructing a new building for one deplorable school in that region as its contribution to the development of education in the Country.

Madam Larson commended teachers in Ghana for their hard work and dedication to duty that contributed to the success of the teaching profession in Ghana.

She expressed gratitude to the government for the timely withdrawal of the Human Resource Information Management System (HRIMS) which was to be implemented in September this year, but was greeted with protests from teacher front.

She therefore urged the GES to speed up directives from the presidency to avert labour unrest in the teaching profession to ensure peace and stability.

GNA