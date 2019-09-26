news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), as part of this year’s World Teachers’ Day (WTD) celebration, will assist 50 needy school children in the Ashanti region.

The Association has also chosen Odoyefo D/A Primary School, near Kunsu, in the Ahafo Ano South West South District in the Ashanti region, to be assisted in putting up their classroom block, which is in a deplorable state, to promote teaching and learning.

The needy pupils are chosen from Bobiem D/A Primary Basic and Junior High School, Nsuam II D/A Primary, Brofoyedru D/A Basic and Ayinase Junior High School, all in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Others are from Tetrefu D/A Primary, Aputuogya D/A Primary, Abuontem D/A Primary, Adunku D/A Primary and Apinkra Anglican Primary School, all in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

Ms Phillipa Larsen, the President of GNAT, who announced this at the launch of this year’s GNAT Week/World Teachers’ Day in Accra, said every year, GNAT assists needy school children in the host region with the provision of school attire, school bags, canvas boots, textbooks and stationery to serve as a motivation to go to school.

This year’s theme is “Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession” and it will take place at the Paa Joe Stadium of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

“Just as we did last year, this year also the GNAT is presenting the schools from which the needy pupils were chosen with packs of Supplementary Readers and Simplified English books for schools to be kept in their libraries,” she said.

This, she said, would help whip up interest in the pupils to read, which had declined over the years.

She said the Odoyefe D/A Primary School, which is in a deplorable state would see a major renovation to bring it to the level of a pavilion-type of classroom with standard chalkboards and cemented floors to boost the morale of teachers and pupils alike.

“Year by year, the GNAT does this to show our continual commitment to promoting an atmosphere, conducive for sound academic work.”

Ms Larsen said this year’s celebration focused on appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world and provides an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching.

She said: “GNAT finds the theme for the celebration very appropriate in view of our belief in the fact that there is the need for appropriate measures to be put in place by governments to ensure a continuity of the noble profession of teaching since without knowledge, no one can exist in this world”.

“The theme focusses the attention of governments the world over on the young teacher who, without doubt, is the future of the teaching profession.”

“Many years of practice in the profession has thought us that, young teachers will love to learn more about how to successfully engage children in learning and present them with new information,” she said and urged the Ghana Education Service to create the congenial atmosphere in all public schools to give young teachers that opportunity to showcase what they could offer.

Ms Larsen said their frequent interaction with young teachers has brought to light the fact that they seek frequent feedback on their teaching than their veteran colleagues and places responsibility on heads of educational institutions to make this possible to get the optimum output from the young teacher.

The GNAT Week is observed throughout the regions and districts a week prior to the national Durbar at which deserving teachers are presented with awards.

Every October 5 is designated to commemorate the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendations Concerning the Status of Teachers.

GNA