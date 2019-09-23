news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA

Sherigu (U/E), Sept. 23, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged female students to be disciplined and work hard to succeed in all spheres of life.

Mr Kojo Tito Voegborlo, the Secretary of the NCCE, said some girls usually engaged in acts leading to teenage pregnancy and subsequently dropped out of school, and advised them to avoid such behaviours and take their studies seriously.

He was speaking at a community durbar with students of the Sherigu Senior High School in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region on Public Accountability and Environmental Governance.

It was organised by the NCCE as part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme, being funded by the European Union (EU).

Mr Voegborlo said with self-assertiveness, determination and hard work, the girls would perform better, get to the top of the educational ladder, and contribute to the development of their communities.

“It does not only take formal education for one to succeed in life, however, commitment, self-belief and endurance are very key to enable one to achieve the positive results in their fields of interest,” he said.

Mr Voegborlo said the only way students could justify the investments made by their parents and the government was to take their academic work seriously and pass their examinations.

He appealed to parents to avoid discrimination among their children and invest equally in their male and female children to help them realize their potentials.

