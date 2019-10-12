news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Ho, Oct. 12, GNA - A panel, made up of five senior high students including one boy has challenged girls to pursue their dreams and not give in to distractions on their journey of life.

The panel said remaining resolute to one’s belief and dreams was a sure way of surmounting challenges of gender stereotypes and eventually bridging the gender inequality gap.

The panel led by Eugenia Yayra Kyei, a student of Mawuko Girls Senior High School who was discussing the topic, “Female Representation in the Media” believed the media was still perpetuating traditional gender stereotypes by portraying female as sex objects, homemakers, followers, and dependants while projecting their male counterparts as heads of institutions, successful, focused and business-oriented who things ought to revolve around.

The panel advised that girls saw themselves as powerful people who could do anything they put their mind to, concluding, “to be it, you must see it.”

The panel discussion on Friday, October 11, formed part of a programme line-up to commemorate the 2019 International Day of the Girl Child held at OLA Girls SHS, Ho.

The observation themed: “Equal Representation-Girls Get Equal” was attended by some 300 girls and a number of boys from basic and senior high schools from four districts of the region.

The Day saw a float earlier in the morning through the principal streets of Ho with inscriptions on placards, which advocated for rights of girls.

It also had some girls staged a drama highlighting the need for girl child education and the evil of forced child marriage.

Mrs Yvonne Harlley-Kanyi, a journalist and senior officer, Volta Regional Information Services Department who gave the keynote address, agreed the media needed to do more to “project girls and women in the public sphere positively.”

She said womanhood meant additional responsibilities including childbearing, which usually “impede our participation in challenging fields of endeavour” adding, with determination, “you can do it.”

GNA