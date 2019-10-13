news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct 13, GNA - The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Greenhill Campus over the weekend admitted 1,492 students for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The matriculants were made up of 453 graduate students and 1,037 undergraduate students.

In addition, the three GIMPA satellite campuses also admitted a total of 183 students for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The distribution for the newly admitted students for the three satellite campuses is Kumasi Campus 41, Takoradi 76 and Tema 66 students.

In effect, GIMPA admitted 1,675 students for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Rector, GIMPA, advised the students to respect the rules and regulations of the Institute and to adhere to its four values - Excellence, Distinctiveness, Connectedness and Sustainability.

"This is the Centre of Excellence. As a value of excellence and as a student in the Centre of Excellence, we want you to demonstrate excellence," he said.

He urged the students to build linkages with each other for the outside world to recognise that they were not islands unto their own but were agents working together to make the Institute and the world a better place.

He said, he expected that by the completion of their courses, the students would demonstrate a number of features and that the one word, which would cover all of them was conscientiousness.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson who tasked the students to be time consciousness, also said: "We must take out time serious. The time to report for lectures, the time to register, the time to pay up, the time to submit assignments, the time to attend to do our examination. We shall not countenance any excuse.

Mr Julius Atikpui, GIMPA Secretary and Registrar, announced that the GIMPA Governing Council at its 40th meeting had approved the Sexual Harassment Policy of the Institute, which would be uploaded unto their website on Monday, October 14.

Mr Raphael Apetorgbo, President, GIMPA branch of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) entreated the matriculants to be conscious of the way they manage their time in order to make progress in life.

"Let's do away with the Africa punctuality syndrome and respect time."

GNA