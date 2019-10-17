news, story, article

By Iddi Yire/Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Oct.17, GNA – Stakeholders have been called on to support the building of a digital media hub that would equip students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism with the changing trends in technology.

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Rector of the Institute, who made the call, said the digital media hub would be a great legacy for the 60th Anniversary celebration of the Institute.

He said the building of the Digital Media hub was part of the Institution’s aim of ensuring that its products were distinguished as competent and analytical communicators who could deliver outstanding content in their fields.

The Anniversary on the theme: “Celebrating our Past; Inspiring our Future” was climaxed with a colourful display of culture at the grand durbar, which brought together alumni and other stakeholders of the Institute.

Prof Kwansah-Aidoo said GIJ launched the 60th Anniversary Endowment Fund of 100 million cedis to help secure the future of the Institute, urging all friends to widely open their arms once the Authority came knocking at their doors.

He said although the anniversary was coming to an end, the endowment fund would still be opened to all stakeholders to support with the aim of leaving a legacy that would build up the next generation of communicators.

He said the Institution had identified ways of taking advantage of today's fast-changing technological and communication environment, adding that, in this time of fake news and confusion, the need for the professional communicator was high.

Prof Kwansa-Aidoo said the Institute was seeking partnership and support to establish the Digital Media Hub, which would also attract more qualified students and international students because journalism demanded the sharpest of minds.

Mr George Andah, the Deputy Minister of Communication, said the Digital Media Hub was a great idea, noting that, “I believe we should all come together to make this happen”.

He said GIJ as an Institute understood the need to prepare students for the communication age because the Institute was already planning and building a modern digital media hub.

Mr Andah said the School was positioning itself to take advantage of technologies and introducing innovative programmes and finding ways to give student access to new technology to enable them keep pace with global trends.

Prof Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh, the Chairman of the GIJ Governing Council, said the Anniversary was an opportunity to look back and reflect on the Institute’s achievements over the past six decades.

He said the vision of the founders was for GIJ to make an impact on journalism practice in Ghana, Africa, and beyond and that the Institute had made significant impact in this country.

Prof Ansu-Kyeremeh said the Institute looked forward to deepening the application of classroom theory to workshop skills in areas such as laboratory assignments, worksite internship programme, field research and practice.

He said the Institute had set a path to strengthen its technological and programme capacity to equip student to be communication practitioners to meet the expectations of the fast changing digital age.

GNA