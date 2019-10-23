news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Ghana Institute of Journalism has held a fundraising dinner and gala night to climax its 60th Anniversary and to raise funds towards supporting education of journalists.

This would support the Institute's GH¢100 million Endowment Fund with the aim of sustaining quality education.

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Rector of the Institute, urged stakeholders at the event to support the Institute in realising its goal of building a modern digital hub for the training of journalists.

He said it had become relevant to establish the digital hub to ensure that journalists trained would be able to operate effectively in the technologically advanced world.

He urged all alumni, corporate entities, partners and government to continuously support the school to achieve its aim.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr George Alex Mensah, the Director General in-Charge of Operations, Ghana Police Service, said the Service was open to accept students from the Institute to undertake their internship programmes.

Some benevolent individuals and institutions donated various amounts into the Endowment Fund towards the building of the modern digital hub.

In attendance were GIJ alumni, corporate entities, students and staff who were treated to music by the Ghana Police Band, and musicians including Amandzeba and Okyeame Kwame.

GNA