news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Sept. 27, GNA - The Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) has trained Senior High School (SHS) Librarians in the northern part of the country to equip them with the necessary technical know-how to manage school libraries.

About 300 School Librarians from the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West Regions took part in the three-day training, and they were taken through librarianship, cataloguing, binding, display and poster design and Information and Communication Technology to improve their skills to manage school libraries.

The training formed part of the School Libraries Transformation Programme spearheaded by the GhLA with support from the Ministry of Education to inculcate a reading lifestyle among young people in the country.

It was also to ensure that school libraries were well equipped to support the provision of quality education.

This followed an earlier assessment carried out on libraries in SHSs, which revealed that majority of the staff at the SHS libraries had little or no training in librarianship.

Mr Kofi Sakyiama Antiri, Board Member of GhLA, who spoke at the close of the training in Tamale, said efforts were ongoing to stock school libraries with appropriate materials as well as introduce a software to interconnect them to better serve students and teachers.

The GhLA, at the end of the northern sector training, had trained over 700 school librarians across the country, which was a sign of government's commitment to ensuring quality education within the framework of the implementation of the free SHS.

Mr Antiri said the GhLA was planning to institute awards for the best school library as part of efforts to revive libraries across the country.

He advised the librarians to let the training reflect in their work to better guide their students and teachers for improved academic exercise.

Mr Sampson Osenda, Head of School and College Libraries at the GhLA, said other interventions would be carried out in the area of library infrastructure to make them purpose-built for improved service delivery.

Mr Desmond Agana, Librarian of Kanjarga SHS in the Upper East Region, lauded the training especially the technology aspect saying it would make their work easier.

GNA