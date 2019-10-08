news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, Oct. 8, GNA - The 1988 Year Group of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) old students has presented five brand new Dell desk top computers and accessories worth GH¢16,000.00 to their alma mater.

At a short ceremony to present the items, the President of GHANASS Old Students Association, Mr E. Poku-Sarkodee said, the school groomed them and it is their turn to also show their appreciation to the school, hence the donation.

Ms Edith Quaye, the leader of the 1988 Year Group, on behalf of her colleagues presented the items saying it was their ‘widow’s mite’.

She said the 1988 Year Group would continue to support to the school and promised that the group would ensure the completion of the new girls’ dormitory which is under construction.

Ms Quaye appealed to all GHANASS old students to join their respective year groups, attend meetings and also pay their dues to enable them support the school.

Mr Jacob Afful, the headmaster of the school, received the computers and appealed to other year groups to emulate the example of the 1988 Year Group.

