news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Tamale, Jan. 4, GNA - The 1996 Year Group of the Old Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) Students Association (OGA) has presented six Rambo 1000 Polytank water storage facilities valued at about GH¢30,000.00 to their alma mater to help improve access to water.

The storage facilities also are meant to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water in the school.

Madam Hafsatu Sey Sumani, who made the donation on behalf of the 1996 OGA, over the weekend, said the intervention was to help improve on students access to water as well as enhance quality academic work in the school.

She said the gift was to show the gratitude of the 1996 Year Group to their alma mater and to aid the school in the effort to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 and 6, which focuses on good Health and Water Sanitation and Hygiene.

Alhaji Abdallah Abu, Assistant Headmaster In-charge of Administration, who received the items, said the intervention would help reduce the water challenges confronting the school.

He said the pipe line connected to the school only flows once in a week and as result the school spends about GH¢1,880.00 every week on water for both the students and the school kitchen.

He expressed gratitude to the 1996 OGA year group for the support and urged other year groups to emulate the gesture.

GNA