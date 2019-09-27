news, story, article

By Robert Anane/ Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Sept 27, GNA - Students in Ghana have been urged to access opportunities for higher education in the United States of America (USA).

"Stay in touch with the US Embassy through our website and our social media platforms. That is the best way to find out about cool opportunities and programmes offered by the US."

Mrs. Liz Ategou, Cultural Attache, US Embassy, said this on Friday, at the 2019 Education USA College Fair, which was held in Accra.

Mrs. Ategou who officially opened the fair on behalf of Madam Stephanie Sullivan, US Ambassador to Ghana, said a robust economy like Ghana's, depended much more on the country's natural wealth and resources.

She observed that access to quality education was a precondition for equitable economic growth, improving critical health indicators, advancing gender equality and promoting socio-economic progress.

Mrs. Ategou urged Ghanaian students who participated in the fair to make the most of the occasion, and explore the various options of higher education available.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership for education in Ghana," she said.

The day's fair was participated in by about 50 US colleges and universities, and students from about 20 Senior High Schools in Ghana.

It is one of four fairs being hosted by Education USA in West Africa, in four West African cities, which are Abidjan, Lagos, Abuja and Accra.

Ghana currently has over 3,000 students studying in the USA, which is the third highest in Africa, after Nigeria and Kenya.

GNA