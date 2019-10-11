news, story, article

By A. B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, Oct. 11, GNA - Professor Richard Adanu, former Dean, School of Public Health, University of Ghana, has underscored the need for the country to set up a fund for research.



He said that was the only way researchers could be encouraged to undertake studies on 'Ghana specific' problems and find solutions to them.

Prof Adanu said this at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) maiden Research Dissemination Day in Ho.

It was on the theme, "Impacting our world through multi-disciplinary health research".

"Most advanced countries have research fund and we need this to lead research in Africa and find solutions to problems relevant to us," he said.

Prof Adanu noted that the bulk of researches done in the country were with external support, many not fully addressing the needs of Ghana and said it was time the country prioritised research.

He also advised that research be introduced to pupils at the basic level with group project assignments.

Prof Adanu said the practice would make the Ghanaian child more curious, break the research glass ceiling and take out the fear associated with research.

He said such children and seasoned researchers could engage policy makers on their research findings and fix problems facing the country.

Prof Margaret Gyapong, Director, Institute of Health Research (IHR), UHAS, said the day was to give more visibility to researches done at UHAS and create platforms for networking and future collaborations.

Prof John Owusu Gyapong, Vice-Chancellor, UHAS, said research was a core part of teaching and learning in the University and commended the IHR for the foresight.

The event featured panel discussions, exhibitions and scientific sessions with people winning prizes.

