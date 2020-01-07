news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA – The Management of the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) as part of it’s year of learning strategy has launched an initiative dubbed “Read2skill”.

The initiative is to enable Ghanaians have the opportunity to undertake courses on the world largest open learning platform, Udemy.

The project, supported by Commonwealth of Learning (CoL), the world’s only inter-governmental organisation solely concerned with the promotion and development of distance education and open learning, is offering full scholarship to 1000 Ghanaians in its first year through a competitive application process.

Mr Hayford Siaw, Executive Director of the Authority, said “As the second oldest incorporated institution by an Act of Parliament, we have promoted reading and life-long learning for the past 70 years.”

He said it was only natural for them to respond to the needs of society and in as much as they promote leisure reading, it was incumbent on them to also ensure that, their patrons have access to opportunities for self-development to enable them become attractive on the job market, hence “our quest to leverage on technology partners to roll out this opportunity for Ghanaians.”

He said “a few months ago, we released our mobile App on iOS and Android to give opportunity for Ghanaians to have access to leisure reading contents and the outdoor of this learning platform with CoL and Udemy, is in furtherance to the object of our technology strategy to radically connect Ghanaians to knowledge resources.”

Ms Jemima Ansong, the Acting Head of Corporate Affairs at GhLA, said Ghana was chosen as part of four countries in the commonwealth to benefit from the partnership.

Other countries in the commonwealth, whose citizens will benefit from this opportunity include Kenya, Rwanda and Bangladesh.

She said the world largest online learning platform, Udemy has been engaged by Commonwealth of Learning to collaborate with the Ghana Library Authority to deliver these courses.

Udemy has more than 30 million students and 50,000 instructors teaching courses in over 60 languages and courses available for enrolment by Ghanaians are in the area of Data Science, Cloud

Computing, Project Management, IT Operations, Design, Finance and Accounting, Human Resource, Leadership and Management, Office Productivity, Marketing, Sales and others.

Madam Janice Tagoe, the Head of Technology and Innovation at the Authority, said “For decades, libraries have been known as the university for everyone and we are just living by our true existence; that is; to be the university for everyone.”

The Authority has therefore opened applications from Monday January 6 to Monday January 31, 2020 for interested applicants to apply at ghanalibrary.org/read2skill.

The 1000 successful candidates will be offered full scholarship to enrol on their selected courses.

GNA