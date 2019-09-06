news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Sept.6, GNA – The Ghana Library Authority as parts of efforts to maintain reading culture and broaden the horizons of Ghanaian children, has initiated several strategies to whip up interest of children in reading.

Ms Elizabeth Arthur, the Ashanti Regional Director, said the Authority has also declared this year as the year of reading, to emphasize the importance of reading in knowledge acquisition and personal development.

Speaking at a durbar to climax a reading festival organized for some students and pupils in the Region during the long vacation period, she stressed the need for parents and teachers to encourage their children to patronize public library facilities.

Ms Arthur said as part of the long vacation programme the children were made to engage in several activities such as spelling bee, pick and act, charade, computer lessons, word formation, reading competitions, story hour and scrabble playing among others.

A total of 725 children read at the Children Department of the Ashanti Regional Library, while 534 children were trained in Information Communication and Technology (ICT) lessons.

Ms Arthur said Ashanti Region had seven libraries located in Bantama, Chirapatre, Odumasi, Krofrom, Obuasi, Konogo-Odumasi and Effiduase.

The Regional Authority, she said had also embarked on various reading projects such as Library at Doorstep, Reading Ghana Project, and Hands-on Computer Project to allow majority of Ghanaians have easy access to reading materials.

Ms Authur noted that the Hands-on Computer Project was to provide hands on computer classes to selected rural Junior High Schools pupils in the Region, explaining that it had imparted positively on performance in ICT during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Again, the Local Content for African Libraries (LOCAL), a project seeking to provide content in the local language for children up to age twelve, had donated 60 reading tablets to the library to improve literacy development among readers.

GNA