By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Ho, Sept. 20, GNA - The Volta Regional Office of the Ghana Library Authority (GJA) has organised a Reading Festival in the form of competition for four selected schools in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.



They are Tsame D/A Junior High, Govco Demonstration Junior High, Methodist Junior High and Blengo E.P Junior High schools.

Govco Demonstration Junior High School emerged winners of the competition after thrilling the judges and audience with some reading skills.

Mr Guy Amarteifio, the Volta Regional Librarian, said the event was part of activities to whip up the reading interests in pupils and mark 2019 as the Year of Reading.

He said four other schools in the Ho Municipality would participate in a similar competition on September 25 after which winners from the districts would compete at the regional level on September 30 in Ho.

Mr Ernest Mallet, the District Chief Executive of South Dayi, applauded the initiative and pledged the Assembly’s support.

The schools were given certificates of participation and some books for their libraries.

Mr Rockson Deafeamekpor, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, donated 60 exercise books and five mathematical sets to the participants.

Some parents and teachers lauded the programme and asked the Ghana Library Authority to organise it every academic year.

