By Justina Paaga, GNA

Atuabo (W/R), Sept. 25, GNA - Ghana Gas Company Limited and Quantum Terminal PLC have jointly handed over an ultra-modern kindergarten block and a four unit teacher accommodation structure to the Anokyi and Asemnda Suazo communities in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The projects executed by the two companies cost more than GH¢700,000.00 each and forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility efforts towards the two communities in the area where they operate.

The kindergarten block comprise of fully furnished classrooms, library, canteen, washrooms as well as solar panels while the teachers quarter is made up of two bedrooms, hall, kitchen, washrooms, borehole and an overhead tank.

Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister, commended the Ghana Gas and Quantum Terminal PLC for fulfilling their CSR towards the communities in which they operate, saying it would make the beneficiaries have a feel of the goodies that come with the discovery of oil and gas in the country.

She expressed the hope that the companies would continue to address the basic needs of the affected communities.

Mrs Kusi said the provision of the two facilities was in line with the government’s policy on education of ensuring that no child was left out in school.

She said more than 170 students from the tertiary level benefitted from the scholarship scheme in the region and expressed the hope that the number would increase next year.

Mr Robert Asmah, General Manager, Technical Service of Ghana Gas, said the provision of the facilities was in line with their efforts to meet some of challenges facing the affected communities.

Mr Peter Ackah Blay, District Director of Education, commended Ghana Gas and Quantum Terminal PLC for the kind gesture and called on traditional authorities in the area to release lands for school projects.

Mr Blay appealed to Ghana Gas and other oil companies operating in the Ellembelle District to help build an office accommodation for the District Education Directorate.

Mr Kwasi Bonzoh, District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, expressed concern that many oil companies operating in the area were not fulfilling their Corporate Social Responsibility toward the affected communities.

He said the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantities has raised the expectations of the people but unfortunately the various companies in the area were not performing as expected.

