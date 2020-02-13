news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 13, GNA - Ghana Diaspora Women (GDW), a non-profit organization has donated assorted items to the Gbi Special School at Gbi-Kledzo in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region.

The donation made up of books and sanitary pads forms part of the organisation's support for special children and girl-child educational improvement.





Mrs Marie Amoakwa-Boadu, Founder of Ghana Diaspora Women (GDW) said the organisation took into consideration the difficulties in working with children in special educational needs, hence the gesture.

She said the Ghana Diaspora Women also noticed the contributions of Madam Bernice Adiku Heloo, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) in areas of girl-child development, education and women empowerment which motivated the support.

The Founder said GDW would continue to give the needed support and was ready to share ideas with management of the school on improved ways of impacting knowledge in the children.

Madam Comfort Wugah, Assistant Headmistress of the School who received the items expressed gratitude to GDW for their support.

She said despite the challenged status of the children, their talents, skills and abilities could not be underestimated.

Professor Margaret Kweku, National Democratic Party (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe Constituency on behalf of the MP for the Constituency expressed gratitude to GDW for recognising the MP's efforts in championing girl-child education and women empowerment.

The Gbi Special School has a total student population of 183 made up of 63 girls and 120 boys.

GNA