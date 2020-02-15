news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 15, GNA - Mrs. Agnes Wiafe Oteng, Global Coordinator of Ghana Diaspora Women (GDW) has asked government to intensify its support for special schools in the country.

She said there was the need for government to commit more funds to give educational, emotional and physical assistance to children with disabilities.

Mrs. Oteng who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a donation by the Ghana Diaspora Women (GDW) to the Gbi Special School in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region said there was the need for government to also intensify education on children with learning disabilities to reduce the stigma associated with it.

She noted that before the society could embrace children with disability without any stigma, the citizenry especially teachers needed to be enlightened and educated to eliminate the stigma.

Mrs. Oteng said the organisation was championing educational needs for children in the country and added that "no child should learn under trees but in a conducive learning environment."

GNA