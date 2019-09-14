news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Kadjebi (O/R) Sept. 14 GNA- Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director, Pencils Of Promise, (POP) said it is possible for Ghana to achieve high literacy rates.

“The task of ensuring increase in literacy levels in our public schools in Ghana is daunting, but the good news is that it can be achieved," he stated.

Mr Gobah said in view of current trend of literacy levels especially at the basic schools, it was imperative for both state actors and non- governmental partners to collaborate in adopting learner centred approaches in teaching and learning of literacy,

The Country Director said this in a speech read on his behalf at this year's International Literacy Day celebration, organised by Pencils of Promise and World Vision International Ghana at Kadjebi in the Oti region on the theme: “Literacy and Multilingualism."

He said it was necessary to fully embrace multilingual diversity in literacy development, which was central to addressing literacy challenges in the country.

Mr Gobah said Pencils Of Promise long term vision was to scale its literacy-focused model incrementally beyond its partner schools and also make it available for governments and other partners to adopt.

He said POP provided 5,400 E-readers to 53 Basic Schools and would soon provide an additional 1, 600 to 20 new Basic Schools in Volta, Oti and Eastern regions to support effective teaching and learning of literacy.

Mr Gobah said POP would continue to provide in-service training for teachers to enable them have access to innovative skills and techniques to teach literacy.

He said the Organisation would also maintain its teacher coaching sessions to ensure they successfully implemented what they learnt with learners on daily basis to improve literacy in basic schools.

Mrs Grace Bonuedi, District Director of Education, Kadjebi, said the way to create new and enlighten society of the 21st century was to ensure that every child had the ability to read and write.

She said emphasis laid on speaking to children and teaching them in local languages within their formative years was indeed imperative, adding that “it is the foundation and channel of learning other languages to perfection."

Mr Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, District Chief Executive (DCE), Kadjebi, underscored the need for literacy and multilingualism in holistic development of the child and society at large.

He therefore urged parents and various stakeholders to place premium on literacy saying “Societies that are more elite have reduction in poverty."

GNA