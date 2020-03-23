news, story, article

Accra, March 21, GNA - The 18th edition of the Ghana International Book Fair will go ahead as scheduled despite uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the COVID-19, the Book Fair Secretariat said in a statement.



The decision to hold the fair on the planned date came after the Planning Committee of the Secretariat met on Tuesday, 17th March, it added.

The statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah, the Chairman, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Committee acknowledged the current circumstances regarding the pandemic and its devastating effects on the global economic climate.

It added there was the need for businesses and organizations to re-assess their operations, particularly, for the rest of the year.

However, it said, “after considering the Government’s initiatives announced to curtail the spread of the virus and the global urgency to find a vaccine for the disease, the Committee decided to maintain the stated date, 27TH to 30th August.”

“The Committee shall, however, continue to assess the situation and make announcements on the holding of the book fair from time to time,” it added.

It encouraged everyone to adhere to the laid down protocols as announced by the World Health Organisation, Government and other health partners to ensure public safety.

“We encourage government and all global institutions that are leading the efforts to stem the pandemic to continue their vigorous programmes to save lives and ensure that the basic economic conditions are not eroded.”

GNA