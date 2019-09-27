news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Bankyim (W/R), Sept. 27, GNA - Gold Fields Ghana Limited (GFGL) Tarkwa Mines, has donated 700 mono desks worth 104,000 Ghana cedis to the Tarkwa and Fiaseman Senior High schools in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

Mr Francis Eduku, the Vice President and the Head of Human Resource, GFGL, accompanied by some staff of the Mines, handed over the desks to the head-teachers of the schools.

"With the introduction of the Free Senior High School programme, shortage of furniture has been one of the challenges. Even last year we were informed that some students had to resort to the use of plastic chairs in the classrooms," he said.

Mr Eduku said the desks form part of their contribution to building a credible society of knowledgeable citizens.

He said it would go a long way to bridge the infrastructure deficit in the schools.

As education had been one of the critical pillars in the socio-economic development of the host communities, Mr Eduku said the Mines had put more than 1,382 students onto its scholarship scheme since 2005 to date.

"Aside that we have invested close to 7.3 million United States Dollars in education so it goes to tell you how we prioritise education in our community development agenda," he said.

He entreated the school authorities and students to take good care of the desks to enhance their academic performance.

Mrs Paulina Akosua Manu, the Headmistress of Tarkwa Senior High School, assured the Mines that the desks would be put to good use and maintained regularly to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr John Kofi Sago, Headmaster of Fiaseman Senior High School, said the donation was timely as it would help improve upon the academic performance of the school.

GNA