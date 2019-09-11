news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Sept 11, GNA - Hundreds of parents have gathered with their wards at the Independence Square in Accra to solve challenges associated with the school placement for the 2019/ 2020 ‘Double Track’ academic Year.

The challenges include: wrong placement, wrong selection of courses, network issues and no placement.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) introduced the solution centres in 2018 across the country as part of its efforts to address problems of the ‘Double Track System ‘and placement of schools under the Free SHS scheme.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the Greater Accra’s solution centre showed that there were various concerns about the placement of wards to different schools; whiles some were with no placement concerns and others were placed at schools that does not offer courses of choice of their wards.

Mrs Mabel Kandue a parent and National Sanitation Ambassador, whose ward attained aggregate 7 and selected Ghana National and Achimota Senior High School; was placed at another school in Tema and wanted the school changed.

Raymond Amofa, a former student of the Mayera Junior High School at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region, opted to attend Koforidua Technical Institute but was placed at Amasaman Senior High and Technical as a day student.

He said the distance to school would be a great challenge as he had no helper to reside with.

Other parents said their children obtained good results but did not get placement at any school.

Staff from the GES working at the centre said they were working to ensure that all issues are resolved and for those who had school placements and needed to change the schools due to individual reasons were asked to report on Monday September 16.

Some were directed to use the internet to carry out ‘Self Placement’ to schools of their choice that matched the grades of their wards, whilst those who tried and failed were asked to be patient as the slow network could be the cause.

GNA