Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disbursed an additional GH¢ 7.6 million to be distributed to participants of the just ended curriculum training.

Each participant would receive an extra GH¢50.00 in respect of their travelling costs.

A statement signed by Miss Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations Unit of GES and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the money had been released to the districts through the Regional Education Offices.

“A total of 152,000 Kindergarten (KG) to class six teachers across the country participated in the training programme,” it explained.

The statement said GES has further directed participants to liaise with their district directors to ensure their monies were paid to them.

This payment is in full and final settlement regarding the matter of payments to participants, it added.

