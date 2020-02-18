news, story, article

By Stephen Asante/Gideon Ebbah, GNA



Effiduase (Ash), Feb. 18, GNA - The Ghana Education Service (GES) has described as distasteful recent sex scandals involving some Ghanaian female second-cycle students, which had gone viral on social media.



“We unreservedly condemn such acts as they contravened the norms and values of the Ghanaian society,” Mr. Anthony Boateng, Deputy Director-General, GES, noted.

The authorities, he said, had taken a serious view of the issue and observed that most unfortunately, majority of such acts involved female students.

“The GES would not countenance such humiliating acts. Surely, the authorities would crack the whip as and when necessary,” he told participants at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Effiduase Senior High Commercial School (EFFISCO), Effiduase, in the Sekyere-East District of the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Boateng advised authorities of second-cycle institutions to as a matter of urgency, strengthen their guidance and counseling units, to be able to perform their duties efficiently, especially in the area of sensitizing students to conform to societal norms in their behaviour.

“Sometimes, some of these disgraceful practices are done out of ignorance and peer pressure,” the GES Deputy Director-General noted.

Commenting on the recent directive to restrict the payment of Parent-Teacher-Association (PTA) dues and levies, he said the authorities would not back down on its resolve in spite of pleas from certain quarters.

“We will resist any attempt to go back to the old ways, because it is the responsibility of the PTA to explore innovative ways of securing funds for their projects,” Mr. Boateng insisted.

“The lack of PTA dues and levies should not be a barrier to finding innovative ways to fund school projects,” he remarked.

Mr. Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey, Board Chairman of EFFISCO, appealed to the GES to take a critical look at the current ban of PTA dues and levies.

“A lot of development projects initiated by the PTA could go waste to the disadvantage of the beneficiary schools in the absence of the requisite funds to continue with work,” he argued.

Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, the Chief of Bantama in Kumasi, lauded the founding fathers of the School for their vision, and called on the Management and Board to be resolute in pursuing the ideals for which the School was established.

Mr. George Sarpong, Executive-Secretary of the National Media Commission (NMC), who is an old student, praised the School for its sense of discipline and helping to shape the Effiduase community for the better.

“EFFISCO was embedded in the very fabric of the Effiduase community, its culture and its economy,” he stated.

Mr. Sarpong, who was the guest speaker, said he was grateful to the School for “making me what I am today”, and advocated collective efforts to advance its ideals and principles to benefit the present crop of the youth.

GNA