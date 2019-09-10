news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - The Ghana Education Service (GES) has introduced a Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) to address bottlenecks of the Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP).



The GRM is to provide an avenue for students, teachers, parents, community members, and opinion leaders among others to air their grievances for quick resolution by officers specially trained to address emerging issues.

A release signed by Mr Benjamin K. Gyasi, Chief Director of Ministry of Education and copied to the GNA, said all schools, stakeholders and the public are kindly advised to channel their challenges through the following toll free numbers and short codes.

“The stakeholders log their grievances through SMS or email and toll free numbers, the grievances are logged on a dashboard and the specially trained officers forward the grievances to the appropriate officers then feedback is sent to the trained officer who send it to the stakeholders through SMS or emails,” it said.

The toll free numbers are from 0800-200 -001 to 0800-200-003 and the Short Message Service (SMS) for MTN is 7000 and 1904 for the other networks, it said.

It said, the SMS must begin with Ministry of Education - MOE and GES, followed by the numbers.

SEIP is a World Bank Support project to improve secondary Education.

The Project Development Objectives (PDOs) of SEIP include the improvement of access to Secondary Education in underserved districts and improving quality in some low performing Senior High Schools (SHSs).

GNA