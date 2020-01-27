news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Jan. 27, GNA - The Akatsi South District Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) has called on personnel of the National Service Scheme (NSS) to appreciate the importance of preparing lesson notes for effective teaching and learning.

The GES is of the view that lesson notes are the only record of work for teachers that help in ensuring that lessons are well coordinated and delivered in the classroom.

Mr. Joseph Yoga Adovor, the Akatsi South District Director of GES in the Volta Region, who made the call while addressing about 300 National Service Personnel (NSP) posted to the District, urged them to regularly prepare their lesson notes and use them.

He took the personnel through the importance of lesson notes, classroom arrangement and work ethics, and assured the personnel of regular training to help them obtain in-depth knowledge on lesson notes preparation and delivery.

Mr. Filson Dey Gameli, the Akatsi South Director of NSS promised that more personnel would be posted to classrooms to address the challenge of inadequate teachers in the District.

Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the District Chief Executive, admonished the personnel to give off their best and be good mentors to pupils and students.

GNA