Accra, March 13, GNA - The Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana Health Service have put in measures in all schools to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).



The two agreed to organise sensitization meetings for all Regional and District Directors of Education, School Health Education Programme, Guidance and Counselling Coordinators, training officers, all Heads of Senior High Schools and Basic Schools as well as staff and students/pupils throughout the country.

These were in a joint communique signed by Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, and Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service after a meeting on Friday, March 13.

They will also distribute widely educational materials developed jointly by the Ghana Health Service and Ghana Education Service to all schools to facilitate education on the virus and intensity campaign on handwashing with soap under running water.

“In the light of this, all schools are to be supported to provide 'Veronica buckets' and tippy taps and soaps made available to ensure that children wash their hands frequently.”

It said a check-list on Rapid Assessment and Preparedness towards disease prevention is being developed and given out to schools to ensure that the necessary precautionary measures have been put in place.

“Heads are to share regular updates on all activities in connection with the Coronavirus in in the schools with GHS and GES,” it said, adding that call centre lines have been made available for all schools to call in case the following signs were detected; coughing, running nose, sneezing and high temperature.

The numbers are 0558439868 or 0509497700 or toll-free line 199, the statement added.

