news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has declared Wednesday, October 30, a holiday for kindergarten 1 to Primary 6 pupils to enable the teachers to engage in the “Continuous Professional Development Day” programme.



A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of the Public Relations Unit, GES, said that was to enable teachers to have a full day for training and professional development.

It, therefore, directed all parents and guardians not to allow their children and wards to attend school tomorrow.

As part of efforts by the GES to build the capacity of its workforce, the “Continuous Professional Development Day” had been formally adopted into the Academic Calendar to enable teachers to upgrade themselves with the requisite knowledge and skills in the teaching profession, the statement said.

That would improve teaching and learning outcomes and enhance the image of the profession, it said.

The Continuous Professional Development Day would be held four times in a year, the statement said, and called on the public to take note.

GNA