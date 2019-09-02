news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Sept 2, GNA - Students of Mittelschule ScheBlitz, a middle school in Germany, has donated two HP laptops and a projector to the Chemu Senior High School to enhance teaching and learning.

The items were presented to the school by Mr George Ameyaw, Head of Public Relations and Sponsorship, GUBA Enterprise and Mr Kwadwo Bour Gyamfi, Assistant Director of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

Mr Ameyaw indicated that the items would enable Chemu students and the donor students have video communication as part of processes to develop a sister relationship between them.

He explained that a German couple, Mr Viktor Bonora and Mrs Susanne Bonora were among a delegation from Greenwich who visited Tema on a sister-city relations during which they visited Chemu SHS where they realized that the school lacked a lot of logistics especially at the science lab and visual arts department.

He indicated that the German students who were informed about the needs of Chemu decided sell their handmade products and used the proceeds to purchase the laptops and the projector for the school.

He noted that his outfit which is responsible for the creating of such sister city relationships was tasked to get the items to the school and monitor to ensure its proper use.

Mr Gyamfi, the Assistant Director of the TMA on his part, commended the German students for the show of love and urged the administration of Chemu to put in the necessary measures to ensure that the items were put to good use and well maintained.

Mr Clements Baba, Headteacher of Chemu SHS, receiving the items, said it was a fulfilment of a dream saying that it would be used for ICT core and elective teaching and learning.

Mr Baba said they would take a cue from the German students to set up a shop to sell the numerous products from students of the visual arts and used the proceeds to equip the department.

He noted that the school’s visual arts department was in serious need of rehabilitation as its roof was currently leaking badly.

The building had not seen any renovation since its construction 35 years ago.

GNA