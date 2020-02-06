news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Wenchi (B/R), Feb. 06, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) must set up a special Unit that will advance, facilitate and improve on girls retention rate in schools, Dr. Tina Abrefa-Gyan, a renowned gender activist has suggested.

The Unit would also ensure that school environment meet and address the “bio-psychological” needs – menstruation of the girl-child to sustain their interest in schools.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday at Wenchi in the Bono Region, Dr. Abrefa-Gyan, an Assistant Professor at Norfolk State University in the United States of America said the unit must be set up at regional and district levels.

They would provide guidance and counselling as well as create awareness on socio-cultural practices which impeded the holistic development of girls and women.

Dr. Abrefa-Gyan emphasised the need for government to invest hugely in girl-child education so as to build leadership capabilities of women and break the gender inequality space in the country.

By so doing, she said the nation would be able to arrest the driving force of child and forced marriages and restore the hopes of potential victims.

Dr. Abrefa-Gyan, an ardent activist on gender and social issues mentioned poverty, differential gender roles, low educational attainments and outmoded traditional practices as the key factors refueling child and forced marriages in the country.

“Traditional practices fuel child marriages in a sense that most women, especially those coming from lower socio-economic backgrounds, are traditionally seen as economically burdensome and homemakers”.

She stated giving them (girl-children) up for marriage early helps to ease the family of the responsibility of taking care of their needs and to naturally usher them into their traditional role of homemaking, she said.

But, the gender activist queried the early marriage tended to be detrimental to the psychological and general well-being of the girl-children and consequently their socio-economic progress.

Dr. Abrefa-Gyan reiterated the need for a special unit to ensure girls’ retention in schools because it was only through education that they would have trained minds and be informed enough to make right choices and take appropriate decisions to help them in life.

She emphasised that until laws, conventions and protocols on child rights and protection were enforced, it would be extremely difficult for the country to improve on girl-child education and stem child marriages and other related practices that impede the development of girls and women.

GNA