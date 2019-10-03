news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - GCB Bank has constructed and handed over a six-unit classroom block for school children in Sawuah, a community close to Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region.



This is to replace the school building which collapsed five years ago.

The building, which is estimated at GH¢400,000.00, has a staff common room, a water reservoir and a walled compound.

A statement from the Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said all the classrooms have also been fully furnished to provide a comfortable teaching and learning environment for both teachers and pupils.

It said Mr Anselm Ransford Adzetey Sowah, the Managing Director (MD) of GCB Bank sharing the rationale behind the Bank’s involvement in the school project, said: “The Bank’s construction of the classroom block was in response to a 2015 article published in the Daily Graphic which requested for assistance for the renovation of a school building which had just collapsed.”

“The article also described the very unfavourable conditions under which the pupils were studying at the time”, he said.

The statement said the construction of the classroom block was in fulfillment of GCB’s commitment to support education and the development of communities in which it operates.

“This project is also contributing to the attainment of Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals which focuses on the provision of quality education for all”, he said.

The construction of the school block was fully funded by GCB Bank under the supervision of the Donkorkrom branch of the Bank; and also received support from the Donkorkrom District Assembly and the Catholic Priest in the area, the statement said.

GNA