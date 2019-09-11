news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Funkoe (W/R), Sept. 11, GNA - Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister, said government was working to improve on the literacy rate of the country through the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy, among other interventions.



"We are not leaving anybody behind when it comes to access to education, at least to the senior high level, and for me the joy of seeing more girls in school because of this policy is overwhelming," she said.

She, therefore, encouraged parents and key stakeholders in education to adequately provide the needs of their children to ensure a smooth transition from the basic to the senior level.

Mrs Kusi said this when she inaugurated a Junior High School (JHS) Block for the Catholic School at Funkoe in the Ahanta West Municipality.

She said the Government would work within its powers to improve upon the quality of lives of Ghanaians.

The students of Funkoe Catholic School, hitherto, studied in an uncompleted community centre, which made teaching and learning difficult, hence, the school block, with sanitary facilities, has come as a great relief to the pupils and teachers.

Mrs kusi was of the firm believe that through free senior high education, many women, who would otherwise have stayed at home, could be educated to enable them to take better care of their families and society in general.

Mrs Henrietta Mary Eyison, the Ahanta West Municipal Chief Executive, said improving the quality of education in all the communities within the Municipality was high on the Assembly’s agenda.

She mentioned the provision of Kindergarten blocks for some communities, fixing of the Sankor educational infrastructure and building of extra facilities for Baidoo Bonsu Senior High as some interventions taken to advance education in the area.

"I have been a teacher for 46 years of my life and I believe in education and its positive effects on the individual and society, hence my commitment to reducing teenage pregnancies and school drop-out rate through quality education that is accessible to all".

Mr Mark Adobah Adaketey, the Municipal Director of Education, said the various interventions by the Assembly were yielding positive results evidenced by the results of the Basic Education and West African Secondary School certificate examinations.

"We are recording 90 per cent pass rate in our examinations," he added.

GNA