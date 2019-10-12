news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor/Georgina Sefakor Agyen, GNA

Asokore (E/R), Oct. 12, GNA - Fresh students of the SDA College of Education at Asokore near Koforidua are to be trained in the use of smart phones in their academic work.

Their tutors would be giving them assignments through their whatsapps or email addresses and they would d be expected to do the assignments and send them back to their tutors in the same manner.

This was disclosed by Professor William Koomson, Rector of the College at the launch of the Welcome Week.

The Welcome Week is a week long programme of the College designed to orientate the fresh students in all aspects of their college life.

Prof. Koomson explained that the smart phone provides the cheapest way to make the students get access to the internet and take advantage of the huge opportunities offered by the internet in their studies.

He explained that the students would be taught to use academic English language when using their smart phones for studies and avoid the use of the usual abbreviations and coined languages they commonly use when chatting with friends on their phones.

Prof Koomson said as a University College, tutors of the college were required to use power point presentation in their lectures and so the College had acquired a number of laptops and projectors to assist the tutors in their presentations in the lecture halls.

As a University College, it will now be running a four year degree course in Bachelor of Education in Basic Education.

As part of the Welcome Week, the 520 fresh students would be given orientation in security by the police service, fire safety by personnel of the National Fire Service , and be orientated in first aid by staff of the Ghana Red Cross among others.

