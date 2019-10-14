news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA - The French Embassy in Ghana will celebrate the Higher Education Week from 15th to 17th of October.



A release from the French Embassy, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency said a series of flagship events would be organise to strengthen the existing educational ties between France and Ghana during the three day event.

The Higher Education and Research Conference and the Education Fairs are slated for Accra and Kumasi and would attest to the thriving partnership between the two countries.

The events are being organised by the Embassy of France in collaboration with Campus France, the French Agency for the promotion of higher education, international student services, and international mobility.

The fifth edition of the Ghana-France Higher Education and Research conference would be held on the 15th of October at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

It said this year, representatives from more than 25 French institutions and research institutes, would meet with delegates from over 40 Ghanaian universities and research centres, as well as public institutions to do a review of existing innovative partnerships and prospects for stronger and broader cooperation in the academic and research domains.

"Representatives and alumni from the private sector will join them in the afternoon to discuss avenues for creating synergies between the academic, scientific and corporate worlds," it said.

With regards to the "#ChooseFrance Education Fair", the release said the second edition which aims at promoting studies in France and highlighting French higher education, would be held on the 16th of October in Accra and on 17th October in Kumasi.

It noted that undergraduate or graduate students as well as professionals willing to further their education in France were invited to meet more than 25 Universities, Engineering Schools and Business

Schools from different parts of France.

"They can carry out their studies at French universities with

programmes taught either partially or entirely in English or French," it stated.

"There is an increasing number of cooperation projects and agreements between French and Ghanaian universities, so the Ghanaian students now have a wide range of opportunities to go to France: joint programmes, co-supervised PhD, joint research programmes, year abroad programme. Beyond education, France has a lot to offer."

It said studying there was the best way to discover and appreciate the French language and culture.

"It is the world’s top tourist destination and as most of West Africa is francophone, learning the French language as part of studies in France can also be a precious asset to find job opportunities in West Africa."

It said during the programme, there would also be a series of spotlight seminars from each of the universities to highlight the various academic programmes they offered (programmes taught in English included).

It said fairgoers would have the chance to interact directly with representatives from the French institutions at their booths and during the seminars about opportunities available for studies in France.

The release said students from the post-secondary to the graduate levels were encouraged to attend this fair when it opens in Accra on 16th October at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) Conference Hall, University of Ghana, from 1000 hours to 1600 hours and Kumasi on 17th October at Golden Tulip Hotel 0900 hours to 1500 hours.

It said entrance to the event was free.

GNA