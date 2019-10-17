news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - The French Embassy in Ghana in collaboration with Campus France, the French Agency for the promotion of higher education and international student services, has organised an educational fair in Accra.

The event dubbed: “Choose France Education Fair”, aims at promoting studies in France and highlighting French in the higher education sector.

The Fair, which is being also held in Kumasi, would enable undergraduate and graduate students as well as professionals willing to further their education in France, have the opportunity to meet more than 25 French universities.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Anne Sophie Avè, the French Ambassador to Ghana, described the event as a wonderful opportunity to gather all French universities (private and public) for Ghanaian and French students who aim at furthering their education in France.

She said this would enable such students to ask questions about how to apply and know more about the courses they intend to pursue.

Madam Avè said according to the French universities (exhibitors) present, they were amazed about how good Ghanaian students are, adding that “some of them speak very good French”.

She said this would go a long way to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Mrs Oumou Diakite, Deputy Head of Africa Unit, Campus France, said the Fair highlighted the need to link French Higher Education institutions with Ghanaian students or French students studying at their bachelor level.

She said she was impressed with the turnout, as many students were willing to know more about France, what had been proposed and how they could apply to study in France.

Mrs Diakite said this helps to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries; and to also remind Ghanaians that France was always open, and were looking up to having more links, more partnerships and more Ghanaian students in France.

“We have chosen to come to Ghana and we want to tell the Ghanaian people that we are happy to be here”, she added.

Madam Harriet Ayernor, a representative of Em Lyon Business School, France, also told GNA that the University’s opportunities were targeted at making early makers, and at Em Lyon early makers were people who were given the skills to become innovators.

She said what they realized was that usually by the time students graduate from school what they would acquire as knowledge had already become outdated.

“We are not training them by giving them information that is already available, but we giving them skills, so they will be able to create new things, they will be able to employ people, create jobs instead of relying on society”.

GNA