By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Agbakope (V/R), Oct. 21, GNA - Mrs. Benedicta Tenni Seidu, National Director, Girls’ Education Unit, Ghana Education Service, has observed that the introduction of Free Senior High School policy was giving hope to girls in the country.

"The introduction of the Free Senior High School policy has lessened the financial burden of parents with many now pushing their daughters to school with no excuse for any girl to be left behind", she stated.

Mrs Seidu who was speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the St. Catherine Senior High School on the theme “Educating the Girl Child: An Asset to Nation Building” said education was now accessible to all and called on parents to take full advantage of the opportunity and educate their children, especially girls.

She asked parents to do away with socio-cultural misconceptions that discriminated against girls and allowed their daughters to enjoy education and become responsible adults.

Madam. Hellen Abla Avevor, Headmistress of the School, commended the Catholic Church for its contribution to girls’ education through the establishment of numerous girls’ institutions across the country and called on stakeholders to prioritise girls’ education in the country.

She lauded the Most Rev. Anthony Kwame Adanuty, Bishop Emeritus, Keta-Akatsi Diocese and Founder of the School, for his "big" vision of a Girls’ Boarding Senior High School in the Keta-Akatsi Diocese.

Madam Avevor stated that though they were faced with staff deficit, they were poised for academic excellence.

“SCASCO has made many academic strides. This year's WASSCE results, saw us leap over what we scored last year so, we are matching forward”, she said.

Madam Avevor said though much was given to the School, more needed to be done "as the school becomes the preferred choice for many girls all over the country".

She said the facilities they started with could no longer contain them and appealed to the diocese, and other stakeholders to provide them with additional classrooms, dormitories and furniture to commensurate with the growing population of the school.

Madam Avevor also appealed to government to compel the contractor of the School's administration block to complete the project and hand over the facility for use.

Torgbui Adzomani IV, Paramount Chief of Agbakope Traditional Area assured the School of his continous support and promised to donate additional land for other school projects.

Mr Emmanuel Louis Agama, District Chief Executive, South Tongu also promised to complete all ongoing projects in the School and also start new infrastructural projects to lessen the school's burden.

The school, which was founded in October 2009, with a student population of 77 girls currently has a student population of 1000 for five programmes.

GNA