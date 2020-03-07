news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu,(UW/R), March 07, GNA - The Free Senior High School policy has reduced the teeming youth migrating from the north to the southern part of Ghana for nonexistent jobs.

Mr Karim Nanyua, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Sissala East said this during the 63rd Independence parade in Tumu.





"We need to appreciate the President for coming out with the Free Senior High School, which has made education more accessible to all especially those who would otherwise become drop-outs or go to the South as head porters".

Addressing school children, security services, chiefs and progressive voluntary organizations, the MCE noted that the Free Senior High School had helped reduce the influx of the teeming youth as head porters in the southern part of Ghana.

He explained that, "Government through the Sissala East District Assembly is providing school infrastructure to help develop its valuable human resources including providing Gwosi, Kulfuo, Dagbasu, Kuroboi, Challu, Kassana communities with six unit classroom blocks.

"The distribution of 1,000 uniforms and the renovation of St. Charles Vocational Institute under the Technical Vocational concept" are steps being taken to improve education outcomes.

The MCE expressed concern about the poor performance of the BECE in the district saying, "It is disheartening that your performance in BECE from 42 per cent in 2018 to 44 per cent in 2019 was woefully discouraging".





He was equally not happy about the WASSCE performance from the Senior High School and urged stakeholders in education to work hard to raise standards.

GNA