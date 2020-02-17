news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 17, GNA - Frank Foley Educational Support Fund, a non-profit Foundation in collaboration with Heritage FM, all-based in Hohoe have donated school items and assorted food to three disabled institutions to mark this year's Chocolate Day, Ghana’s version of Valentine's Day.



The items included bags of maize, rice, beans, gari, bales of used clothes, yards of check-materials, detergents, bags of sachet water, packs of assorted soft drinks, toothbrushes and pastes, toilet rolls and packs of mineral water.

The beneficiary schools were the Kpando Inclusive Special School, Gbi Special School and Volta School for the Deaf in the Kpando and Hohoe Municipality.

Mr. Frank Foley, Founder of Frank Foley Educational Support Fund and General Manager of Heritage FM in a speech read on his behalf by Mr. Eric Atikpladza said their gesture was to reach out and support persons disability.

He said people with disabilities often encounter discrimination and pervasive exclusion on daily basis from developmental assisted-programmes allocation of funds, employment opportunities, health and transport services.

Mr. Foley noted some problems faced by the physically challenged were identified by the Foundation and initiated steps to support them.

Dr. Michael Castro Cudjoe, Headmaster of the Volta School for the Deaf on behalf of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Frank Foley Educational Support Fund for their support and appealed to stakeholders to support them in diverse ways.

He said the absence of a fenced wall around the school was problematic as it accorded the students to run to town at will and called for support to construct it.

The Headmaster mentioned other challenges of the School to include inadequate supply of water and accommodation for teachers, unrepaired student beds.

The Frank Foley Educational Support Fund has since 2016 undertaken other projects such as maintenance works on the Hohoe Municipal Library, providing a holding centre for women and children for the Hohoe Municipal Police Command, re-roofing of classroom and library blocks of the Hohoe R.C Boys School.

