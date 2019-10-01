news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Oct 1, GNA - Ghanaian students have been urged to explore options of higher education in Australia.

This is because the country has a range of offers in higher education, which suite various academic needs.

Mr. Brendan Coyne, Trade Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission for the West African Region, said this at the Fourth Australian Education Exhibition which was held in Accra on Tuesday.

He said most Ghanaians had no idea of the kinds of opportunities that existed in Australia within the field of education.

Mr Coyne said the fair therefore offered the perfect opportunity for Ghanaians to make first hand inquiries about institutions of higher learning in Australia, and how to gain admission into these institutions.

He said it was the intention of the Australian Government to hold the fair in Ghana on an annual basis, in order to ensure that the information was well spread.

The day's fair was organised by the Australian Government, and saw representatives of 17 leading universities in Australia, showcasing their respective institutions to prospective Ghanaian students.

GNA