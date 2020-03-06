news, story, article

By Odoom Prince Linford, GNA



Assin Fosu(C/R), March 6, GNA – The Assin Fosu Municipal Assembly has presented 950 mono and dual desks to the Municipal office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to be distributed among public and private schools in the Municipality.

Mr. Nicholas Fiifi Baako, the Municipal Chief Executive who handed over the desks, said it was part of the Assembly’s vision to improve the quality of education and ensure that all pupils had decent and comfortable seats.

Mr. Baako disclosed that, statistically, the Education Service had a furniture deficit of over 5000 and the Assembly would do more to address the situation.

Giving the breakdown, he said, out of the 950 desk, 750 will be given to public schools, whiles 200 will go to the private schools.

Mr. Baako said, part of the District Development Fund (DDF) which was given to the Assembly as a result of its best performance last year, was used to procure the tables.

He charged both teachers and the pupils to observe the culture of maintenance to increase the lifespan of the desks.

Madam Mercy Akua Lissar, Education Director for Assin Fosu Municipality, on behalf of the GES, thanked the Assembly and the government for the tremendous contribution to improving quality of education in the country.

She appealed to the Assembly to urgently speed up its promise of bridging the deficit gab.

Nadam Lissar pledged to ensure that the furniture were well maintained.

GNA