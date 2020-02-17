news, story, article

Accra, Feb 17, GNA – Mr. Abu Kansangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, has supplied more than 3,000 exercise books to basic schools in Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District.



He told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that the books were distributed to both primary and Junior High Schools (JHS) in the Fian, Wogu and lssa communities.

He said the donation was a “personal project” and formed part of a broader plan to reach out to seven communities with 7,000 exercise books to promote teaching and learning in deprived schools and communities.

The Primary and JHS at Issa took delivery of 640 exercise books while Fian schools had 580 with those at Wogu receiving 700 of the books.

Mr Kansangbata said, “I have also adopted all the seven schools, to sponsor their mock exams for the next four years,” adding, each teacher who handles a course would also be provided with textbooks to facilitate lesson delivery.

“This is just to give back to society to enable the vulnerable children to also climb up the academic ladder.

“Our area is a bit deprived area that needs to enhance the human resource base, [and] obviously education is the starting point.

“My target is seven communities that would benefit 7,000 excise books,” he stressed, “This is a personal project.”

GNA