By Ebenezer Sowah,GNA



Ho, Oct. 01, GNA - Select and Groom Future Leaders, a Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) with focus on promoting education at all levels has organised the first Volta Inter - Universities Debate Contest in Ho.

Students from the Ho Technical University (HTU), University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC) took part in the debate.

The students debated for and against the motion that "Free Senior High School policy has indeed uplifted the level of education in Ghana"

The contest was to create harmony and promote unity and competition among tertiary institutions in the Region.

Mr. Francis Watusi Akorli, Board Chairman, Select and Groom Future Leaders said the programme was also to help the youth improve skills in public speaking and aspire to higher heights.

He said the NGO organised other educational programmes for pupils at the basic level to learn while having fun.

In a speech read on her behalf, Madam Enyonam Afi Amafiuga, Regional Director of Education commended the NGO for the initiative and said education was the foundation for continual growth and progress of society in the 21st century.

Mr Makafui Afeke, Chief Executive Officer, Select and Groom Future Leaders said the programme would be an annual event, where different educational ideas would be brought on board.

The contest was in two phases- the debate and quiz, with UHAS emerging winners in the debate and HTU winning the quiz.

