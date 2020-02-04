news, story, article

By Bediako Gabriel Obofour, GNA



Dunkwa-on-Offin (C/R), Feb. 4, GNA - Fire on Monday afternoon razed two male dormitories; Owusu Bore and Aggrey halls, at Boa-Amponsem Senior High School at Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality, displacing about 300 students.

The inferno, causing extensive damage to property, took the intervention of the Municipal Fire Service to bring it under control.

It started around 1400 hours when classes were in session.

Madam Grace Anapong, the Head Mistress of the School, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, appealed to the Government, non-governmental organisations, old students and stakeholders to go to their aid.

She said the School was looking for a temporary accommodation for the displaced students, who had their personal effects destroyed.

Meanwhile investigations have commenced to ascertain the cause of fire.

