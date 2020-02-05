news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Feb. 05, GNA - The girls’ dormitory of the Buipe Senior High School (SHS) in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, has been razed down by fire that started at about 07:30 hours on Monday while the students were in class.

Students’ personal effects that were in the dormitory could not be salvaged.

The Fire Station at Buipe was called in to help but its equipment was out of use, and so fire officials had to rely on the Fire Station at Damongo, which took more than two hours to arrive at the scene.





Some of the students tried to extinguish the fire with buckets of water, but did not succeed as the flames charged even more extensively.

Madam Mercy Ewuntomah, Headmistress of Buipe SHS, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said she was waiting for advice from the Northern Regional Director of Education, who was on his way to the school to assess the situation, and to make a decision on how the girls could be accommodated temporarily.

The fire at the SHS brings to two, major fires experienced in the Buipe township.

The other fire incident was the fire outbreak at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) premises last month, where about four haulage trucks got burnt.

In both fire incidents, the fire tender at Buipe was not functioning and fire officials had to call for support from Damango.

GNA