By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Busunya, (BE/R), Oct. 28, GNA – The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), at the weekend, expressed concern over gruesome murder of teachers in the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region.

Recent gruesome murder of teachers, according to the Association, is causing extreme fear and panic among teachers, and called on security agencies to act swiftly to protect the lives of teachers in the area

The Association observed since the beginning of the 2019/2020 academic year in September, 80 experienced and hardworking teachers had left the District due to the strange and gruesome murder of two of the GNAT members.

“The state of insecurity that has gripped the entire membership is there for all to see. The situation has not abated as many of our members are planning to leave and this will surely affect teaching and learning in the District”, said Mr. Bismark Appiah-Kubi, the Nkoranza District GNAT Chairman.

On June 15, 2019, Abubakari Karim, aged 28, a teacher at the Senya District Assembly Junior High School was gruesomely murdered in a bizarre circumstance.

The deceased who had successfully organised final year students of the School to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was on his way back from Senya after he had sent the candidates home, when he was murdered.

Three suspects arrested in connection with that murder and standing trial at the Nkoranza Magistrate Court had been granted self-enquiry bail.

About two years ago, another teacher Edward Opoku, a circuit supervisor at the Nkoranza North District Education Directorate was murdered in similar circumstance and his body was dumped at the outskirt of Fiema-Boabeng.

No arrest has since been made.

At a news conference held at Busunya, the District capital, the Association said it had given the government one-month ultimatum to provide “visible safety measures to assuage the desperate situation teachers are being subjected to in the Nkoranza North District” or face their wrath.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi enjoined the Police to commence investigations into the murder of the late Opoku, and also to deepen their investigations into the murder of Karim in order that culprits of the heinous crime would all be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Assembly should bring this spate of murders and lack of safety among the teachers to the attention of the entire District, and collaborate with all stakeholders for urgent and concrete remedial measures to halt the gruesome murders, so that teaching and learning can continue “, he said.

Mr. James Agyemang Fokuoh, a member of the GNAT legal team in Accra, pleaded with the bereaved families to exercise patience, and assured that the Association would follow the cases for the arrest of culprits to face full rigours of the law.

He pleaded with the teachers in the District to stay and serve the communities and advised them to be cautious enough in their movements, while the Association collaborates with stakeholders of education in the area to ensure their safety.

