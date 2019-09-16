news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Sept. 16, GNA - The Food and Drugs Board on Monday organised a sensitization seminar for producers and importers on the new directives for packaged water.

The directives enjoined all non-retail producers and manufacturers of bottled and sachet water to ensure that all labelling information on both primary and secondary packaging are the same.

Also, the name and contact details of the franchise, where applicable should be on the front of the pack or the principal display panel of the secondary as well as the primary package.

The directive which takes effect from October 1, 2019, was in fulfillment of the Authority's mandate by Section 81 of Public Health Act, (Act 851) to ensure standards for the sale of food.

Madam Gifty Aidoo, the Senior Registration Officer, FDA said the Authority has realised that there is inadequate labelling information on packaged products, hence the need for the engagement and enforcement.

She said some producers have resorted to inappropriate product description, which was against the law and standards stressing that good packaging materials help to prevent contamination of the products.

Madam Aidoo said the forum would ensure that the customers have access to and easy identification of all mandatory labelling information at the point of sale.

Also, she said the directive would also facilitate post-market surveillance.

The general principle is that packaged food should not be described or presented on any label or in any labelling by words, pictorial or other devices which refer to or are suggestive either directly or indirectly of any other product with which such food might be confused.

Mrs Delese A. Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of FDA said concerns were raised about the current inconsistencies in the labelling information on packaged products which became apparent with the upsurge in the use of contract packaging services among producers in the local food industry.

She said Section 148 of the Act said any producers or importers who flout the law would pay a penalty fee of GH¢30,000.00 or be imprisoned to not more than five years.

She urged producers to adhere to the directives to avoid falling prey to the law.

GNA