Ho, Aug. 16, GNA - Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of Education has observed that Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) and the Free Senior High School policies could trigger the actualisation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 in the country.

She said the United Nations SDG 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long learning opportunities for all, was imperative to deepening access and engender equality.

Madam Amafuga, speaking at the 2019 International Youth Day Celebration in Ho, said the two policies could facilitate the realisation of goals that make every child have access to quality education irrespective of their financial background.

She said the nation's quest to make quality education accessible to all, especially at the pre-tertiary level went through several phases since independence with appreciable achievements and that with a little push, Ghana could achieve SDG 4.

Madam Amafuga said an important step towards the realisation of FCUBE was taken with the introduction of the Capitation Grant for Primary and Junior High Schools in 2005, which saw the nation paying for some educational items to make education at those levels free.

She believed the main objective behind the FCUBE was being achieved and underscored the need for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) with focus on education to augment government’s effort at achieving the goal.

