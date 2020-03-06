news, story, article

Accra, March 06, GNA - As part of measures taken to provide financial support to brilliant, but needy Ghanaian students willing to be trained at Family Health University College (FHUC), a seven member- Board of Trustees has been sworn-in to manage an Endowment Fund.



The newly sworn-in members for the Endowment Fund is comprised of; Mr Alhassan Andani-Chairman (Chief Executive, Stanbic Bank); Dr. Peter Yeboah-Member (Executive Director, CHAG); Rear Admiral Geoffrey Biekro-Member (Former Chief of Naval Staff); Dr. Alex Aboagye-Member (Retired UN Civil Servant); Mrs. Merene Benyah-Member (Legal Practitioner/ Consultant).

Others are; Rev, (Dr.) Joyce Aryee-Member (Executive Director' Salt & Light Ministries); and Mr. Kwaku Glymin-Member (Retired Civil Servant). Ms. Adjoa Adubea Koram (Assistant Registrar, FHMS) , the Trustee's Secretary.

In a welcome address, the President of Family Health University College, Prof. Yao Kwawukume disclosed that, the selection of the Trustee members was based mainly on their integrity and ability to manage the fund.

He averred that the request of the fund would only be granted by the Trustees and not any other person including the President or the Council Chairman.

Prof. Kwawukume however, appealed to the public to contribute towards the fund, so that the brilliant but needy students who want to become future Doctors to assist the nation can also achieve their dreams.

The Registrar of Family Health Medical School, Mrs.Rita Kaine explained that, the cost of training medical doctors was high and extremely capital intensive, and reflected in the fees charged at the Family Health Medical School.

She said the fees had become prohibitive for many 'needy but brilliant' students to access the bold private initiative.

“Again, some students enthusiastically enrolled on the programme, and are able to gather funds to pay off their fee for the first year, only to default in subsequent years, and eventually abandon the programme.”

She revealed that to mitigate the challenge, management in its bid to give back to society as part of their social responsibility, has waived off Hostel accommodation fee for the affected students.

The college she mentioned, also pursued to secure scholarships for some students; Solicited for sponsorship from certain individual philanthropists; and now, established Family Health Medical School Endowment Fund.

The purpose of the Endowment Fund among others is to provide financial support to needy, but brilliant Ghanaian students who have the desire to be trained as Medical Doctors, through periodic distribution of gifts, grants and donations to defray their tuition fees and other related cost from the fund.

The fund, which will ensure the continued and growing enrolment of a diverse group of undergraduates from low income background within the country, will help the University to realise its objective of making medical training accessible to more Ghanaian students.

The Fund shall constitute gifts, grants, donations, and bequests, as may be given by a corporate body, a group of persons, or an individual.

Any person may contribute, or devise money, or other personal, or real property to the Fund.

The Family Health Medical School, Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School, has come far since its inception in 2015 to compliment government's efforts by providing excellent healthcare training to Ghanaian citizens to serve the nation.

Also at the ceremony was Dr Susu Kwawukume, Medical Director of the Family Health Hospital.

GNA