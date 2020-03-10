news, story, article

Accra, March 10, GNA - Family Health Medical School has inaugurated a seven-member Board of Trustees of an endowment fund to support brilliant, but needy Ghanaian students desiring to be trained as Medical Doctors in the school.



The Board members have already been sworn-into office to manage the fund that would be launched on March 26, at the school this year.

The newly sworn-in members are; Mr. Alhassan Andani - Chairman (Chief Executive, Stanbic Bank); Dr. Peter Yeboah - Member (Executive Director, CHAG); Rear Admiral Geoffrey Biekro (Rtd) - Member (Former Chief of Naval Staff); Dr. Alex Aboagye - Member (Retired UN Civil Servant); Mrs. Merene Benyah - Member (Legal Practitioner/Consultant).

Others are, Rev. (Dr.) Joyce Aryee - Member (Executive Director, Salt & Light Ministries); and Mr. Kwaku Glymin - Member (Retired Public Servant). Ms. Adjoa Adubea Koram (Assistant Registrar, FHMS) is the Trustees’ Secretary.

Members of the Board of Trustees were sworn into office by an Appeal Court Judge, Justice Dotse Ofoe.

Also at the ceremony was, the Medical Director for Family Health Hospital, Dr. Susu Kwawukume and Mrs. Reeta Auguste, the Ambassador for Family Health University College Medical School.

In a welcome address, the President of Family Health University College, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume disclosed that, the selection of the Trustee members was based on their integrity and averred that the request for the Fund would only be granted by the Trustees and not any other persons.

Prof. Kwawukume however, appealed to the public to contribute towards the Fund, so that the ‘brilliant but needy’ students could also achieve their dreams.

Disclosing the motives behind its establishment, the Registrar of Family Health Medical School, Mrs. Rita Kaine explained that, the cost of training medical doctors was high and capital intensive, and that reflected in the fees charged at the Family Health Medical School.

She said fees had become prohibitive for many 'brilliant but needy’ students to access such bold private initiative.

To mitigate the challenge, she said Management as part of its social responsibility, waived off Hostel accommodation fee for the affected students.

The school, she mentioned, also pursued to secure scholarships for some students; solicited for sponsorship from certain individual philanthropists; and now established the Family Health Medical School Endowment Fund.

“The purpose of the Endowment Fund among others is to provide financial support to ‘brilliant but needy’ Ghanaian students who have the desire to be trained as medical doctors, through periodic distribution of gifts, grants and donations to defray their tuition fees and other related cost from the Fund.”

The Fund, which will ensure the continued and growing enrolment of a diverse group of undergraduates from low income background within the country, will help the University to realize its objective of making medical training accessible to more Ghanaian citizens.

The Fund shall constitute gifts, grants, donations, and bequests, as may be given by a corporate body, a group of persons, or an individual.

The Family Health Medical School, Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School, has come far since its inception in 2014 to compliment government's efforts by providing excellent healthcare training to Ghanaian citizens to serve the nation.

