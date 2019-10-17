news, story, article

Accra, Oct 17, GNA - As part of their annual orientation programme, Family Health University College fresh Medical Students paid a familialisation visit to Teshie Mantse, Nii Ashitey Akromfra III, to find out how they operate.



They also visited the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) opposite their College.

At the Teshie Manste’s palace,the Chief and his elders, welcomed the Registrar of Family Health University College Medical School, Mrs. Rita Kaine, staff and the fresh students into the Palace.

The students were briefed about the history of Teshie, how it started with a small fishing community in 1916 and now grown with a large population to a Municipal status.

The elders said knowing the importance and benefits of education and health care, they released the land to Prof. Kwawukume for the establishment of the school and hospital.

They said both the school and the hospital had lifted high the image of Teshie as they facilities benefitted the community and its environs.

Teshie Mantse and his elders commended Prof. Kwawukume, Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, Dr Susu Bridget and the entire management for serving the community with all their heart.

The students were advised to take good care of themselves and concentrate on their books in order to become good Doctors that would make their parents proud.

The Registrar of Family Health University College Medical School, Mrs. Rita Kaine thanked Teshie Mantse for the wonderful reception accorded them and pledged on behalf of management and students, their commitment to call on them in times of any challenge.

At the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, the students were taken through various programmes offered at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Management of Family Health Medical School, (Ghana's Premier Private Medical School) led by its President, Prof. E. Y. Kwawukume, as part of its social responsibilities, would next year launch an Endowment Fund in March, 2020, to provide financial support for the needy, but brilliant Ghanaian students from both rural and urban areas.

The Fund shall constitute gifts, grants, donations, and bequests, as may be given by a corporate body, a group of persons, or an individual.

Persons may contribute, or devise money, or other personal, or real property to the Fund; and to ensure its success, contributions towards the Fund shall be administered and managed by a Board of Trustees.

The long-term benefits of the Endowment Fund will ensure the continued support of a diverse group of students from low income background within the country; help to make medical training accessible to more Ghanaian students; and increase the doctor-patient ratio in the nation to an acceptable level.

The beneficiaries of the fund will chiefly be needy students.

In another development, the Family Health Hospital will introduce Dialysis Machine to filter patient's blood to remove excess water and waste products when the kidneys are damaged, dysfunctional, or missing.

Family Health University College comprises a Medical School, and Nursing and Midwifery School with a general and a specialist hospital, supporting the schools, on the same campus.

Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s premier private medical school with a hospital, modern facilities, laboratories and lecture halls.

It is affiliated to the University of Ghana and accredited by both the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and the Medical & Dental Council (MDC).

The School offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme for WASSCE and ‘A’ Level candidates, and a four and a half-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme (Graduadte Entry Medical Programme) for first degree holders in science related disciplines.

The School has students from Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, Cote d’IVoire, the United States of America, Britain, Canada, and Pakistan.

GNA